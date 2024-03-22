Virat Kohli scripted yet another record to his name as he became the first Indian cricketer to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The star player, making a comeback to the sport after a break, achieved this feat during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. Out of the 12,000 runs in T20 cricket, Kohli scored 4037 for the Indian national team, scoring more than 7600 for RCB. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. Kohli was dismissed for 21 runs off 20 balls. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra Combine to Take Brilliant Relay Catch Near Boundary to Dismiss Star Batter During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024.

