Virat Kohli scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram as his 166* laid the foundation for India's mammoth victory in the game. It was his third ODI century in last four games and it really seems the superstar batter is back in his original form after a long time. The right hander bagged his 74th century and 46th hundred in ODIs in just 110 balls. He also achieved the accolade of being the first cricketer to ever score 10 ODI hundreds against the same opposition after scoring his hundred against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli Slams 74th International Hundred, 46th in ODIs; Achieves Feat During IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023.

Virat Kohli Achieves Unique Feat in 3rd ODI Against SL

Virat Kohli becomes the first ever player to score 10 ODI hundreds against the same opponent. #INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 15, 2023

