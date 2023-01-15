Virat Kohli scored his 74th international hundred while batting in the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The former captain came in to bat after the openers laid a solid foundation and then played a brilliant knock to get to the three-figure mark. He hit 10 fours and one six in his hundred, which is his 46th in ODIs.

Virat Kohli Scores 46th ODI Hundred:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 🔥🔥 His 46th in ODIs and 74th overall 🫡🫡#INDvSL #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ypFI9fdJ2I — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023

