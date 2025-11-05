Virat Kohli celebrates his 37th birthday today and on this special day, let us relive the special shot with which he hit Haris Rauf for a six during the IND vs PAK 2022 T20 World Cup clash. It was October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground when Virat Kohli had pulled off that spectacular shot for a six. It was in the 19th over of the match when India were in a pressure situation, needing 28 runs off eight balls, when Virat Kohli struck that shot. It was a length ball and Virat Kohli went on the backfoot a bit before playing it, unbelievably, down the ground for a maximum. The amazing thing about the shot was the fact that the ball was around the height of the bails and Virat Kohli played it down the ground with a straight bat, en route to leading India to victory. The ICC later called it 'Shot of the Century'. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Deep Dive Into Stunning Numbers of India’s All-Format Batting Juggernaut As He Turns 37.

Relive Virat Kohli's 'Shot of the Century' Here:

WHAT. A. SHOT 💥 Virat Kohli’s breathtaking six down the ground against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 is voted the @0xFanCraze Greatest Moment 👑 Details 👉 https://t.co/p3jT1zP7l7 pic.twitter.com/GYq5mXAm6w — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2024

