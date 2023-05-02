Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an eighteen-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Following this match, Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli also shared a verbal spat with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. However, soon after that, the RCB batter was later seen speaking normally with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. A picture of Kohli speaking with the LSG owner has now started to surface on the internet. ‘Wasim Bhai Got No Chill’ Fans React to Wasim Jaffer’s Tweet About ‘Post Game Catch Ups’, Link It to Virat Kohli’s Clash With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Virat Kohli Engages in Candid Chat With Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka

Virat Kohli had a chat with Lucknow Supergiants' owner after the match. pic.twitter.com/wgzlJUqO0t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

