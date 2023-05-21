Back-to-back centuries, Virat Kohli is on a roll as he scores a brilliant century in just 60 deliveries in a very important situation with a lot at stake. Without much support from his teammates from the other end, Virat played some glorious shots against a quality bowling attack of Gujarat Titans. His 7th hundred and the second this season.

Virat Kohli Scores His 7th IPL Hundred

