Indian batsman Virat Kohli scored another half-century at Asia Cup 2022 today as he reached the two-digit mark against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash in Dubai. The former Indian skipper smashed four boundaries and one six to achieve the feat in this high-octane match. This is the second fifty for the right-handed batter as he hit his first against Hong Kong in the last group stage game.

Check the Tweet about Kohli's Feat:

Watch Video of Kohli's Fifty Moment:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)