Virat Kohli on Monday, February 27, led the fielding drills for Team India as the Men in Blue started training for the third Test against Australia. Kohli was seen helping the team practice some slip-catching. The players also shared a laugh on the field. India have a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and a win in the third Test in Indore will help the hosts qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. Virat Kohli Defines the Bond Between Himself and MS Dhoni; Reveals How the Former Indian Captain Reached Out to Him During Tough Phase (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Leads Team India's Fielding Drills

