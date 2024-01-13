Virat Kohli has left for Indore to join the Indian team ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024. The star batter, who was picked in India's T20I squad for the first time since 2022, did not feature in the first match due to personal reasons. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kohli was seen arriving at the airport. The 35-year-old is back and will be in action in the 2nd T20I of the series, which will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India had beaten Afghanistan in the first T20I by six wickets and one more victory will seal the series win. ‘Mahi Bhai Sun Lo Aap’ Shivam Dube Reacts After Suresh Raina Praises His Bowling in IND v AFG 1st T20I 2024 With MS Dhoni Comment (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Leaves for Indore to Join Team India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)