Virat Kohli has been in great form in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has already scored four fifties in the IPL and looks in great touch. Virat was handed captaincy in the match with Faf du Plessis unable to field and he led RCB to a win against PBKS away at Mohali. After the match, Virat and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was spotted has a friendly chat.

Virat Kohli Meets Preity Zinta

Virat Kohli having a chat with Preity Zinta. pic.twitter.com/dBVHyGsE2u — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)