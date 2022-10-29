Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the T20 World Cup 2022, as he scored half centuries in both the games India played. Rohit Sharma joined the 'in-form' club soon as he scored his first half century of the tournament against Netherlands in the second game. But the bigger goal for both the Indian stalwarts has been to translate the camaraderie between them into a title for the nation. When asked about that in the recently released video by Star Sports, Virat agreed that the vision and understanding between him and Rohit has always been about making India win a big tournament. He added that the conversations are aimed at solidifying the small loopholes in the preparation and move forward.

Virat Kohli Opens Up on Camaraderie with Rohit Sharma:

The two big brothers of the current 🇮🇳 squad! 💙 Watch @imVkohli describe his partnership with @ImRo45 to @jatinsapru on #FollowTheBlues!#CricketLIVE: Oct 30, 4 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/OJoxsZlzPE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 29, 2022

