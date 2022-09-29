Virat Kohli took to social media to react after Team India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. The bowlers set up the victory as they restricted South Africa to 106/8 in the first innings. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul steered the side to a win after India had lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With this victory, India are 1-0 up in the series with the next match slated to be played in Guwahati on October 2.

Virat Kohli Reacts After Team India Beat South Africa in 1st T20I:

A strong start 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Next up: Guwahati pic.twitter.com/DI7L60MbA8 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2022

