Virat Kohli shared an Instagram post on May 12, 2025, announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The cricket fraternity was surprised as Virat Kohli took the decision ahead of a big India vs England five-Test match tour. Former England captain, currently commentator and pundit Michael Vaughan shared a post on social media where he wrote, 'In my time playing and broadcasting no individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli.. his passion,energy and commitment to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take on his mantel.' When Will Virat Kohli Play Next for Indian Cricket Team After Star Cricketer Bids Farewell To Test Cricket?

Michael Vaughan Points Out Contributions of Virat Kohli in Test Cricket

In my time playing and broadcasting no individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli .. his passion,energy and commitment to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take on his mantel .. #Kohli #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)