Virat Kohli might have been out of cricketing action for some time now, but that has not stopped him from training hard in the nets, with the ODI series in Australia. The star cricketer took to Instagram to share an update that he has been training with Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin. In an Instagram story, the India National Cricket Team star shared a picture of himself posing with Naeem Amin after an indoor net session and wrote, "Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you." Virat Kohli, who had announced a shock retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, was last seen in action in the IPL 2025 final, which RCB won, on June 3. He is expected to be back playing for the India National Cricket Team during the tour of Australia starting October 19. Virat Kohli's Latest Picture in White Beard Surfaces, Fans React With Heartbreak As Photo Goes Viral On Social Media.

Virat Kohli Trains With GT Assistant Coach Naeem Amin, Shares Instagram Story

Virat Kohli’s indoor practice session with Naeem Amin He is working hard to keep himself fit and ready for ODIs pic.twitter.com/lFaWlSjS31 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) August 8, 2025

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

(Photo credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

