Ever since bidding Test cricket adieu, Virat Kohli has become elusive. However, a recent Kohli picture has gone viral, where the ace Indian ODI cricketer could be seen with a white beard, which is a stark difference from his Test and T20I playing days, where the former captain always dyed his hair to look sharp. Kohli's new picture created a frenzy on social media, giving fans heartbreak with his white-beard look. While many opted to believe that Kohli's ODI career is over, others found their favorite cricketer aging as a moment of sadness. Check out some of the fans' reactions to Kohli's latest viral picture below. When Will Virat Kohli Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Next ODI Series.

Over </3

It's over 💔. — Saurav Sharma (@SauravS53156331) August 7, 2025

Time Up for Kohli

It's time to retire. It's over. He looks 70 year old in this photo. — Chilli Chunkz (@Thecoldblood999) August 8, 2025

Fan Expresses Disappointment

Nooooo tfff💔💔💔 — 𝙼𝙰𝙶𝙶𝙸𝙴 (@abhicosx) August 8, 2025

White Bearded Virat Kohli

Kohli bhai beard colour kar lo 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSiVvtEWuy — ` (@viratkohli_un) August 8, 2025

Nothing Hurts More

Nothing hurts more than watching your childhood hero grow old 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kIhoyowyer — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) August 8, 2025

