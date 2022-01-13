Netizens definitely did not appreciate Virat Kohli's comments on the stump mic during the ongoing third Test against South Africa. Kohli was livid after Dean Elgar was adjudged not out by the TV umpires and he was seen bending over to the stump mic, saying, "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time." This was not something that was alright, especially with the Twitterati who slammed the Indian captain for his comments.

See Some Reactions:

A One-Game Ban?

Ban Kohli for a game...I get his anger. I'd be angry too. But to shout into the stump mic effectively stating the opposition is cheating with zero evidence is worth giving a ban for. #SAvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 13, 2022

Check This Tweet:

Virat Kohli the way he reacted over stump mic is exaggerated That not the way sports is played #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/AAMbm1ckhz — Kartik Vikram (@iamkartikvikram) January 13, 2022

This User Was Not Happy With This:

Virat Kohli should worry about team selection, batting of the team. He behaved like a sore loser the way the statements were made on the stump mic. 👎#INDvsSA — Sukhinder Anand (@AnandSukhinder) January 13, 2022

And This User As Well:

India losing it, that comment by Virat Kohli to the stump mic was distasteful. He is a better player than that. #SAvsIND — ****** (@niggyotis) January 13, 2022

'Really Disappointed'

Watching @imVkohli talk into the stump mic and say something like that really disappointed me! One of my all time favourite players and did not expect that from him! #SAvsIND #SScricket @RCBTweets — Tank Coetzee (@CoetzeeTank) January 13, 2022

'Very Immature'

That's a very immature act from @imVkohli, u can't attack the broadcasters through the stump mic... Don't be a bad loser #INDvsSA — Ashish Prudhvi Ponnada (@ashish_ponnada) January 13, 2022

Come On!

I am all for playing hard and with passion and showing emotion. But Virat Kohli went way over there. You can't chirp the umpires into the stump mic. Come on. #SAvIND — ChristoDuPlessis (@ChristoDuPless2) January 13, 2022

Check This Reaction:

The comments on the stump mic from the @BCCI players are despicable to say the least. To call it blatant cheating against them is laughable. @imVkohli is not a leader of men. So much for the gentleman's game #SAvsIND — Vis Govender (@Visg21) January 13, 2022

