Both RCB and PBKS teams play their impact player cards early in the innings break as they bring in Vyshak Vijaykumar in place of Faf du Plessis, who can field due to injury. While, Punjab Kings, who played an extra bowler in the first innings, brings in opener Prabhsimran Singh in place of of legspinner Rahul Chahar.

Prabhsimran Singh Impact Player

Vyshak Vijaykumar Impact Player

Impact Substitute time! 🔄 Namma Vyshak to get into the action! 🔥 If Faf could bowl, we’re sure he would’ve wanted to stay on! True Challenger Spirit 🫡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/wVhSCIqEEn — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2023

