In a brilliant piece of fielding, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga pulled off a superb one-handed blinder that dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 23. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the sixth over. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana bowled a full-length delivery, and the Pakistan opener smashed it straight towards Hasaranga, who was standing at the mid-off region. The Sri Lankan fielder moved to his right and timed his jump to perfection to grab a one-handed blinder. After taking the catch, Wanindu mimics Abrar Ahmed's celebration, gesturing with his head to Zaman to walk off. Abrar Ahmed Performs 'Hasaranga Celebration' After Dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Wanindu Hasaranga Mimics Abrar Ahmed's Celebration

Hasaranga COOKED Fraud Abrar again COOK HIM KING pic.twitter.com/gtP3sY6IqQ — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 23, 2025

