Sri Lanka had a poor start to their innings in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan as they lost five wickets for only 62 runs whole batting first. The seamers got some purchase in Abu Dhabi upfront and that caused Sri Lanka to suffer an early collapse. Wanindu Hasaranga was attempting to take Sri Lanka towards a competitive score but that is when he saw Abrar Ahmed toss up a ball in his arc. Hasaranga went for the across the line shot and ended up playing around it with the ball sneaking it and cleaning him up. After cleaning up Hasaranga, Abrar performed the 'Wanindu Hasaranga' celebration. Fans were surprised to see the celebration coming from Abrar and made the video viral on social media. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Dominant India Take On Upbeat Bangladesh To Inch Closer to Final.

Abrar Ahmed Performs 'Hasaranga Celebration' After Dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga

