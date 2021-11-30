Wasim Jaffer on Monday gave a unique response to Elon Musk's 'USA greatly benefits from Indian talent' tweet by sharing a picture of current USA cricket team captain Saurabh Netravalkar's picture. The cricketer responded to Jaffer subsequently. See the posts below:

See Tweet Here:

Both off the field and on it 😄 https://t.co/iBk5wXu0AJ pic.twitter.com/YyABN5UA1z — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 30, 2021

Take a Look at Saurabh’s Response:

Nice to hear from you Wasim bhai! 😃 Glad I’m getting to pursue both my passions, Cricket and Computer Science in the US! 🇺🇸👍 — Saurabh Netravalkar (@Saurabh_Netra) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)