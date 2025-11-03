Harmanpreet Kaur received the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy from ICC chairman Jay Shah at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on November 2. The India Women's National Cricket Team came up with a sensational performance to outclass the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 for the very first time in history and it is a memorable moment in Indian cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur, who became the third Indian captain to win an ICC Cricket World Cup, received the silverware from Jay Shah and later performed a special celebration with her teammates before rejoicing with the title together. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Harmanpreet Kaur Receives ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy from Jay Shah, Performs Special Celebration

