Sachin Tendulkar reacted after India lost against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian cricket legend said that the team should accept the fact that they didn’t put up a good total in the match and it was a tough game. He also mentioned that India have been World number 1 T-20 side.

Watch video:

#WATCH | I know that the Semi Finals against England was very disappointing. Let's accept that we did not put up a good total on the board. It was a tough game for us, a bad and disappointing defeat. We have been World number 1 T-20 side as well: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to ANI pic.twitter.com/zjT3SjwZ8l — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

