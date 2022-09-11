Wazhma Ayoubi, a beautiful Afghan girl, has taken the internet by storm for her beauty and support for Afghanistan cricket team in the Asia Cup 2022. The cute girl was first spotted during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match. And after that, her beautiful photos in which she could be seen waving the Afghanistan national flag have been making waves on social media platforms. Overnight, many cricket followers have become her fan. Afghan Mystery Girl Wazhma Ayoubi’s Pictures Go Viral While Cheering for Afghanistan Cricket Team in Asia Cup 2022 (See Photos)

'Thank You Wazhma'

'Cricket Super Fan'

Afghanistan Cricket Super Fans @WazhmaAyoubi Proud of you blue tigers👏🇦🇫♥️🏏 Long life for #AFGHANISTAN 🇦🇫❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/kjEsfO2Q3k — Arifullah Arif❤️🇦🇫❤️ (@ArifullahAfg) September 4, 2022

'Totally in Love'

Besides the #PAKvAFG match we are totally in love with gorgeous @WazhmaAyoubi recent look of today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mSh2GNJnvK — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) September 7, 2022

'Versatile'

Besides the #PAKvAFG match we are totally in love with gorgeous @WazhmaAyoubi recent look of today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mSh2GNJnvK — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) September 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)