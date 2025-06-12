Afghanistan national cricket team star leg-spinner Rashid Khan expressed sorrow after the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad. The horrific incident occurred when an Air India flight carrying over 200 passengers to London crashed on June 12. After the tragic incident, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan shared a story on his Instagram handle where he shared his thoughts and prayers for all the affected families in the plane crash. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli Reacts to Tragic Incident As Air India Flight Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes, Says ‘Praying for All Those Affected.’

Rashid Khan Reacts to Horrific Air India Plane Crash

Rashid Khan's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/rashid.khan19)

