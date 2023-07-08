Ahead of their Test series against India, West Indies have announced a 13-man squad for the first Test match against India. Left-handed batsman, Kirk McKenzie, received a call-up following his phenomenal performances for West Indies A, while Alick Athanaze is also set to make his Test debut.

13-Man Squad for Test Series Against India

West Indies have announced a 13-player squad for the first #WTC25 Test against India.#WIvINDhttps://t.co/KyS8sd4uZ9 — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)