India will take on New Zealand in the warm-up match ahead of their respective campaigns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The match will be played at The Gabba on October 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm IST. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ Warm-Up Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

