Fans were in for a surprise after they were not able to notice Rohit Sharma's picture in the Mumbai Indians' poster on India's squad for the first two Tests against England. The BCCI earlier in the week, had announced the team for the two Test matches of the five-game series with Rohit Sharma continuing to lead the side after achieving a historic Test win in Newlands, South Africa. However, Mumbai Indians chose not to use a picture of Rohit-who is still a player of the franchise after being replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain- in their poster which features KL Rahul along with Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. This left several fans baffled and they took to social media to question the absence of the Indian skipper from the poster. 'Chinta Mat Karo, Wo Batting Karega' Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Responds to Fan's 'Rohit Sharma Ko Wapis Lao' Demand at IPL 2024 Auction Venue.

'Where is Rohit Sharma?'

Where is Rohit Sharma from your poster Man ?? https://t.co/swTHTTwtW1 — Mr. TROLL🐦 (@MR_CricTroll) January 13, 2024

'Rohit Sharma Leaving MI?'

'Rested'

Rohit Sharma Rested from the picture 😂 https://t.co/SWyIY6430l — Suraj Pandey (Graduate) (@ferrarinotfiat) January 13, 2024

'Something Wrong'

Rohit is captain and MI player, still not in poster.. Something wrong seriously https://t.co/PdC1obec3L — Phani Bhargav (@Phani_Bhargav) January 13, 2024

'Avoiding Rohit'

One family Avoiding Rohit in the Pic too ?? 😲 https://t.co/bdzclW2EuT — Prohit Shawarma🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@ShammiTu) January 14, 2024

