The fan favourite cricket stars like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and others are back in action in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. The 18th edition of the competition is getting played at Mumbai starting from February 26. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 is not available on TV channels for the fans. Although the live streaming of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 is available for the fans on JioCinema mobile app and website for free. Hardik Pandya Shines on Return, Clinches Two Wickets While Leading Reliance 1 in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Where to Watch DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online?

18th DY Patil T20 Cup. The tournament starts on 26th February 2024. Jio has the official streaming rights. Live streaming is done on DY Patil channel as well. pic.twitter.com/Wh52IPUY7C — Sharan M. (@SharanM333902) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)