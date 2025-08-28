Mumbai, August 28: India Test captain Shubman Gill missed the 2025–26 season-opening Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone, which began on Thursday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Named captain of the North Zone side, Gill was expected to lead in the opener but was forced to sit out due to illness. He is likely to arrive in Bengaluru later this week before departing for the Asia Cup, which starts on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. Duleep Trophy 2025: Ishan Kishan To Miss East Zone Opener Against North Zone; Akash Deep Advised Rest.

In Gill’s absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar took over captaincy duties, while Services batter Shubham Rohilla replaced him in the playing XI. The North Zone team also features two other Asia Cup-bound players - Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh - who are set to feature with the ball later in the match.

There was another blow in the Central Zone camp, where their appointed captain, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, was ruled out of the quarterfinal against North East Zone after reporting a groin niggle. Rajat Patidar, who was originally named vice-captain, is now leading the side.

The Central Zone playing XI includes pace duo Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. East Zone, too, suffered a setback with regular skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran missing the clash due to fever. In his place, all-rounder Riyan Parag is captaining the team in the tournament opener. Duleep Trophy 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad Gears Up for Upcoming Domestic Season With West Zone.

Gill heads into the domestic season in stellar form, having recently led India in a Test series in England, where he scored a remarkable 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40. He has also been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The Duleep Trophy semi-finals will be held from September 4, followed by the final from September 11, all at the same venue.

