Yashasvi Jaiswal has marked his third Test century as he smashed England bowlers in IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3. Yashasvi didn't get under pressure even after the early wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He tied up his boots and took on England's bowling attack with ease. As soon as Yashasvi crossed the 40 runs mark he even started hitting big shots and scored boundaries in quick succession. It is a very important and much-needed innings from Yashasvi as India will now be looking to get to a huge total. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 200 Test Wickets on Home Soil, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Third Century in Tests

