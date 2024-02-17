Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Star India spinner Ravindra Jadeja lodged another achievement to his name as he dismissed England Test skipper Ben Stokes in the second session of Day 3 of the third Test of the five-match series at Niranjana Shah Stadium on Saturday.

Jadeja dismissed Stokes for 41 when the Three Lions' score was 299 amd became the fifth Indian to complete 200 Test wickets in India after legendary bowlers Anil Kumble (350), Ravichandran Ashwin (347), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (219).

In the ongoing third Test at Rajkot, other than Stokes, the left-arm spinner took the wicket of Tom Hartley in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 51 runs.

Earlier on Thursday the left-hand batter showcased his prowess with the bat as he became the third Indian player to achieve over 3000 runs and more than 250 wickets in Tests.

Jadeja achieved the milestone during the third Test against England in Rajkot, where he notched up a crucial century (112 runs) to entertain the home crowd. Kapil Dev tops the elite list with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches while Ashwin has so far slammed 3,271 runs and taken 500 wickets in 98 matches.

Jadeja has scored 3003 runs and taken 280 wickets so far in 70 matches.

Coming to the Rajkot Test, the hosts bowled out visitors for 319 runs and took a lead of 124 runs on Day 3 on Saturday. Other than left-hand opener, Ben Duckett who scored 153 runs with the help of 23 fours and two sixes no batter was able to convert their start to a big one.

For India, the pick of the bowler was right-arm seamer Mohammad Siraj who bagged four wickets in his spell of 21.1 overs, conceding 24 runs. Other than Jadeja, spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets in the 18 overs, conceding 77 runs in his spell. One wicket each was taken by Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin in their respective spells. (ANI)

