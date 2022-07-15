Yuvraj Singh on Friday announced that he has joined hands with Curia, an application that 'empowers cancer patients with the right information for their treatment & boosts research'. The former India all-rounder, who is a cancer survivor himself, further added that he is curious about how this app supports patients suffering from the dreadful disease. Taking to social media, he shared a post writing, "Having gone through this journey myself, I’m excited to see the support & hope Curia helps many patients."

See Yuvraj Singh's Post:

I’m happy to share that I’ve joined hands with Curia - an app that empowers cancer patients with the right information for their treatment & boosts research. Having gone through this journey myself, I’m excited to see the support & hope Curia helps many patients. @OncoCoin #ad pic.twitter.com/DGr0O5fhZi — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 15, 2022

