Abhishek Sharma has been in great form in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he has scores impactful runs for his team helping them to win games. His knock of 37 runs in 12 balls against CSK played a crucial role in SRH's win and he was the adjudged the man of the match for his innings. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has been a mentor to Abhishek, congratulated him on social media lauding his efforts but also reminded Abhishek that he is under Yuvraj's watch. Yuvraj shared a meme video with the caption, 'I’m right behind you boy …well played again - but bad shot to get out on.' IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Overtakes Lasith Malinga in Tournament’s Wicket-Taking Charts, Achieves Feat SRH vs CSK Match.

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma For His Player of the Match Knock in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024

I’m right behind you boy …well played again - but bad shot to get out on 🤨@IamAbhiSharma4 #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/IF8qLZ5S9Z — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2024

