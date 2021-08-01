Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a video montage of moments with other cricketers during his playing days on the occasion of friendship day 2021. The 0:59 second video features almost all prominent Indian cricketers that Yuvraj played with, but missed out on two big names--MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

See video here:

Netizens however weren't happy with Yuvi leaving out Dhoni and Kohli from his video and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

This user took things seriously!

This fan wasn't happy as welll, given Dhoni and Kohli's contribution in Yuvi's career:

no virat nd mahi 😏 they both carried u till 2017-18 even ur worst form — Intraday Trader (@TornAdO_929) August 1, 2021

Some sarcastically poked fun at Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh, who isn't a Dhoni fan:

This fan seemed to justify Yuvraj's decision to not include Dhoni and Kohli:

Should yuvi show all cricketers he played in his career in this video? All your colleagues in your office can't be your friends. Same here yuvi also have few friends. — vivek (@vivekrossviru) August 1, 2021

An emotional fan shared a picture of Yuvraj Singh, with MS Dhoni:

We needed this as well Yuvi.. I hope both of you are still friends like then :) pic.twitter.com/xxGa4883E3 — Sid (@united_sid) August 1, 2021

This IPL meme doesn't get old, right?

Kohli & Dhoni waiting to see them in Yuvi's video... pic.twitter.com/Mx3F2iN31R — Soumyajit ➐ (@aShameLessSoul) August 1, 2021

A message of reassurance:

Whether these two are actually good friends or not, doesn'tmatter to me... In my memories these two will always be friends pic.twitter.com/kfAksJbCiJ — Daily Ke Petals (@KierCut) August 1, 2021

