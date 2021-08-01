Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a video montage of moments with other cricketers during his playing days on the occasion of friendship day 2021. The 0:59 second video features almost all prominent Indian cricketers that Yuvraj played with, but missed out on two big names--MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

See video here: 

Netizens however weren't happy with Yuvi leaving out Dhoni and Kohli from his video and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

This user took things seriously!

This fan wasn't happy as welll, given Dhoni and Kohli's contribution in Yuvi's career:

Some sarcastically poked fun at Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh, who isn't a Dhoni fan: 

This fan seemed to justify Yuvraj's decision to not include Dhoni and Kohli: 

An emotional fan shared a picture of Yuvraj Singh, with MS Dhoni:

This IPL meme doesn't get old, right?

A message of reassurance: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)