Birthday boy, Yuzvendra Chahal, received many heartfelt wishes on Sunday as he turned 33 on July 23, 2023. On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, Chahal’s fans flooded the social media with lots of love and wishes for the birthday boy as he turned another year older.

'Happy Birthday to One of the Finest Spinners'

- Most wickets for India in men's T20I. - Most wickets in IPL. - Purple Cap winner in IPL 2022. - Heart beat of RCB & Backbone of RR. - 212 International wickets. Happy Birthday to one of the finest spinners in Modern Era, Yuzvendra Chahal. pic.twitter.com/CaQtQBw6zf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2023

'Happy Birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal'

- 187 IPL wickets. - 121 ODI wickets. - 91 T20i wickets. - IPL hat-trick. - Leading wicket taker of IPL. - Most wickets for India in T20is. Happy birthday to one of the finest spinners in history, Yuzvendra Chahal...!! pic.twitter.com/VpBEY8BCH1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2023

'A Very Happy Birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal'

Yuzi Chahal - One of the best spinners in the world. Leading wickettaker in IPL history. IPL Hat-tricks. Most wickets in T20Is for India. First leg spinner to pick 6-fer in T20Is. He's done well in every conditions. Wishing a very happy birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal. pic.twitter.com/jS8Rp5qF8z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 23, 2023

'Happy Birthday to One of the Greatest Bowlers'

Happy birthday to one of the greatest bowler . Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal sir @yuzi_chahal sir. Wishing you a successful year ahead. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CZTIP1Fl0Q — Pranav Singh (@ImPranav7306) July 23, 2023

