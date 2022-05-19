Zimbabwe will take on Namibia in the 2nd T20 game of the five-match series. The clash will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on May 19, 2022 (Thursday). Unfortunately, live telecast will not be available for the clash while the Zimbabwe cricket YoutTube channel will provide the live streaming of the game.

Hello, matchday! It's the second T20I between 🇿🇼 and 🇳🇦 at Queens Sports Club 🇿🇼 lead the five-match series 1-0#ZIMvNAM | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/rD2rlnfdTt — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)