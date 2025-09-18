Namibia national cricket team batter Jan Frylinck smashed the second-fastest T20I fifty against a full-member nation on Thursday, September 18. Jan Frylinck achieved this feat after hitting a 13-ball half-century against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in the second T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Jan Frylinck is behind legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who smashed a 12-ball fifty during the ICC T20I World Cup 2007 match against the England national cricket team. Jan Frylinck made 77 runs off 31 deliveries, including eight fours and six maximums. ZIM vs NAM 2025: Zimbabwe To Host Namibia Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Regional Final.

Jan Frylinck Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty Against a Full-Member Nation

Fastest T20I fifty against a full-member team 12 balls - Yuvraj Singh🇮🇳 v ENG, 2007 13 balls - Jan Frylinck🇳🇦 v ZIM, TODAY Some feat by the Namibian player 🔥#ZIMvsNAM pic.twitter.com/QiYguF751R — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 18, 2025

