Zimbawe and Namibia earlier qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after they secured qualification in the Africa regional qualifiers final. Both of them took each other one to secure the title and receive an extra boost ahead of the big tournament. Zimbabwe stepped up in the big final as they secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Namibia to win the Africa regional qualifiers title. Namibia batted first in the game and posted 167 on the board. Richard Ngarava scalped three wickets. Chasing it, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers powered Zimbabwe comfortably over the finishing line. Brian Bennett Becomes First Player In T20I History to Hit Six Fours in An Over, Achieves Fit During Zimbabwe vs Kenya ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers 2025 Semifinal.

Zimbabwe Win ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers

There you have it . . . Zimbabwe defeat Namibia by seven wickets in the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Final!#T20WorldCup #RoadTo2026 pic.twitter.com/1WT3LI13VO — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 4, 2025

