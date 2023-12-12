Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli are two of the most popular sports personalities that the world has seen. And no wonder they have made it to the all-time top-searches in Google history! Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d'Or five times and is one of the highest goal-scorers in football history, is the all-time most-searched athlete on Google. Google also revealed Kohli to be the most-searched cricketer. The Indian batter is arguably one of the best to have ever played the gentleman's game and has broken several records in the sport. Google Year in Search 2023: Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra Among Sportspersons to Feature in Most-Searched People in India List.

See Google's Post on All-Time Search Results

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

