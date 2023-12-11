Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra were among the most popular pei who made it to the top 10 trends as per Google's Year in Search 2023. Gill had a very memorable 2023 where he slammed a century in all formats of the match and also won the ICC Player of the Month Award twice, becoming the only Indian to do so. Ravindra on his part, was one of the breakout stars for New Zealand at the ICC World Cup. Apart from them, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav and Travis Head feature on the list of the top 10 most searched people. MS Dhoni Attends Fan's Birthday Party At His Home, Holds Him During Cake Smash, Video Goes Viral!

Google's Most Searched People in 2023

1) Kiara Advani

2) Shubman Gill

3) Rachin Ravindra

4) Mohammed Shami

5) Elvish Yadav

6) Sidharth Malhotra

7) Glenn Maxwell

8) David Beckham

9) Suryakumar Yadav

10) Travis Head

Google Year in Search 2023

