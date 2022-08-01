Shushila Devi Likmabam booked a spot in the semi-finals of Women's 48kg Judo Event today, August 1 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian judo star beat her Malawi opponent Harriet Bonface in the quarter-finals clash.

