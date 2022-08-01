Sourav Ghosal made it to the semifinals of Men's Singles Squash Event at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today. The Indian star player beat his Scottish opponent Greg Lobban 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the event. The scoreline of the match is: 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3. Ghosal will face New Zealand's Paul Coll in the semifinal match.

