Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal in the women's 75kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 5, Friday. Malik lost the bout 7-4 to Nigeria's Folasade Adekuoroye. This was India's first medal in wrestling in CWG 2022 so far.

Silver for Anshu Malik:

🥈 FOR BIRTHDAY GIRL 🥳🥳 World C'ships Silver Medalist @OLyAnshu (W-57kg) 🤼‍♀️ displayed sheer dominance on the mat to win a 🥈 on her debut at #CommonwealthGames Making her way to the FINAL with back to back technical superiority wins, Anshu has left wrestling fans in awe 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/EISsZixCyD — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

