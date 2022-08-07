Deepak Nehra beat Pakistan's Tayab Raza to win the bronze medal in men's 97kg category event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. This was India's sixth medal in wrestling at the CWG 2022 today.

Deepak Nehra Wins Bronze:

#CommonwealthGames2022 | Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra beats Pakistan's Tayab Raza to win bronze in the men's 97kg event pic.twitter.com/q8z8kD9IjD — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)