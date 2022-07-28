Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish good luck to the Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India have sent a 214-team contingent to compete at the Games in the UK. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the event on July 28, PM Modi's Twitter handle wrote: "Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances."

Check the Tweet:

Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

