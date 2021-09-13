The winner of Italian GP 2021 Daniel Ricciardo was seen celebrating his win by keeping up the practice of shoey which is often referred to as drinking from the shoe. Zak Brown and Lando Norris also joined the bandwagon and were seen drinking from the shoe. The video of the McLaren driver has been making rounds on social media.

