Wasim Jaffer got a rude shock when David Warner was sold for a paltry amount of Rs 6.25 Crore to Delhi Capitals. He posted a tweet on social media about the development and called it Sarojini Level Bargain.

Tweet:

Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain 🤯 #IPLAuction2022#IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

