Sergio Busquets has decided to retire from professional football after the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season with Inter Miami CF. The former FC Barcelona and Spain national football team legend Sergio Busquets has announced his decision to retire through his official Instagram account, posting a video. The 37-year-old holding defensive midfielder has had a decorated career, winning multiple La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana titles, all with Barcelona. In his international career, he has won the FIFA World Cup 2010 and the UEFA European Championship 2012. He has won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024 with the Herons. As one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets draws a line to his decorated career, fans have expressed their reactions. Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement From Professional Football; Spanish Footballer Shares Emotional Video For Fans As Former Barcelona Legend Decides To Hangs Up Boots After MLS 2025 With Inter Miami (Watch).

