Sergio Busquets has decided to retire from professional football after the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season with Inter Miami CF. The former FC Barcelona and Spain national football team legend Sergio Busquets has announced his decision to retire through his official Instagram account, posting a video. The 37-year-old holding defensive midfielder has had a decorated career, winning multiple La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana titles, all with Barcelona. In his international career, he has won the FIFA World Cup 2010 and the UEFA European Championship 2012. He has won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024 with the Herons. As one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets draws a line to his decorated career, fans have expressed their reactions. Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement From Professional Football; Spanish Footballer Shares Emotional Video For Fans As Former Barcelona Legend Decides To Hangs Up Boots After MLS 2025 With Inter Miami (Watch).

'Bye'

'One of The Greatest'

Sergio Busquets announces what was suspected for some time now, he will retire after this final season with #InterMiamiCF..One of the greatest players of his generation, the legend will try to conquer the #MLSCup with #Messi , Suárez, & Alba..#MLS #MLSes… — Xavier Guerrero (@XGLAVOZ) September 26, 2025

'15 Years at The Highest Level'

Breaking News: Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned more than 15 years at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/3GnAF4iKbk — Mohammad Saad Ismail Khokhar (@Saadisayz) September 26, 2025

That Trophy Count!

🏆Palmarés de Sergio Busquets🏆 Liga: 9 Copa del Rey: 7 Supercopa de España: 7 Champions League: 3 Supercopa de Europa: 3 Mundial de Clubes: 3 Audi Cup: 1 Inter Miami Supporters' Shield: 1 Leagues Cup: 1 Mundial: 1 Eurocopa: 1 LEYENDA del deporte sin lugar a dudas — Recker 🇦🇷 🏆🏆🏆 (@Fcb_recker) September 26, 2025

'Really a Legend'

BREAKING: Inter Miami midfielder and Spain legend Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement. The former FC Barcelona player will say goodbye to professional soccer at the end of current MLS season. He's really a legend 😍 pic.twitter.com/ecKPrnxO0Y — kaka fidel (@_fidelkaka76559) September 26, 2025

Legend Retires

Al final de la temporada de la MLS se retira del fútbol profesional lo que para mí el,en su prime era el mejor 5 DEL MUNDO. Se retira Sergio Busquets muchachos 😮‍💨LEYENDA DEL FÚTBOL Y DEL BARÇA 🪄👋🏻🥹 pic.twitter.com/hKLM2ndjcA — MateøX (@mateoXssj) September 26, 2025

'Absolute Respect'

Se retirara del futbol uno de los jugadores de la España campeona del 2010. Un pivote que no tiene características de pivote, que revolucionó la forma en la que se ve esa posición. Respeto absoluto a tal leyenda, Sergio Busquets. 👏 pic.twitter.com/aXyUpYrVKB — KingMou (@MouRM7) September 26, 2025

