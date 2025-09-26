The former FC Barcelona and Spain national football team legend Sergio Busquets announced on his social media that he will retire from professional football at the end of the 2025 season. The star midfielder is currently playing with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF, and he will hang up his boots after the MLS 2025 season with the club. The 37-year-old defensive midfielder announced the decision himself, posting a video on his official Instagram account. Considered one of the all-time greatest holding midfielders, Sergio Busquets has a decorated career, winning multiple La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup titles, and many more, with Barca. In his international career, he has won the FIFA World Cup 2010 and the UEFA European Championship 2012. Former England and Liverpool Star Midfielder Adam Lallana Announces Retirement from Football.

Busquets Announces Retirement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Busquets (@5sergiob)

