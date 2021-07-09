Premier League club Arsenal would next be seen in the All Or Nothing series on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a documentary on how things work out for top clubs on the inside with footages from the dressing room and exclusive interviews from top officials and players at the club. This development means that the Arsenal players, team management staff and others would be followed by cameras at The Emirates throughout the 2021-2022 season.

See Arsenal's post here:

You asked. We heard you.#AllOrNothingArsenal Coming to @PrimeVideoSport in 2022 ⏳ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2021

